Thousands of meals handed out at Giving Hearts Community Feast in Richmond

The tradition was held at the Richmond Convention Center.
The tradition was held at the Richmond Convention Center.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of Thanksgiving meals were handed out during the 17th annual Giving Heart Thanksgiving Feast.

The tradition was held at the Richmond Convention Center.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the feast was held in a to-go format, with a steady line of people for much of the afternoon.

The executive director says they also stepped up the number of meals they prepared for this year.

“Normally we do about 2,500, maybe 3,000, but we actually cooked for 4,000 this year,” Vicki Nielson, executive director of the Giving Heart, said.

There were also curbside pickup and delivery options available as well.

