Thanksgiving forecast: warm and beautiful across Central Virginia

By Nick Russo
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A one day warm-up arrives just in time for Thanksgiving across Central Virginia.

A southwesterly breeze ahead of a cold front will boost high temperatures into the lower 60s on Thursday in Richmond.

The weather will be great if you want to take your Thanksgiving feast outside with plenty of sunshine and dry weather all day on Thursday.

Late Thursday night into early Friday the aforementioned cold front will bring a chance for showers. But any rain showers will clear out by sunrise on Black Friday, which means dry weather for shopping.

Temperatures turn cooler on Friday with 40s.
Temperatures turn cooler on Friday with 40s.(WWBT)

Be sure to bundle up on Friday, as temperatures fall into the 40s and a gusty breeze makes it feel even colder.

