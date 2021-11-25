Thanksgiving Forecast: Sunny and warmer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures briefly turn warmer for Thanksgiving, but another cooldown follows for the weekend.

Happy Thanksgiving! Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s. Verified Best weather day of the week!

Tonight: Showers likely with a cold front. 1/10 to 1/4 inch rain expected.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

