Thanksgiving Forecast: Sunny and warmer
Best weather day of the week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures briefly turn warmer for Thanksgiving, but another cooldown follows for the weekend.
Happy Thanksgiving! Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s. Verified Best weather day of the week!
Tonight: Showers likely with a cold front. 1/10 to 1/4 inch rain expected.
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Partly Sunny. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
