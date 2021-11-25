Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Professor who wrote about adults attracted to minors resigns

Old Dominion University (Source: Old Dominion University on Facebook)
Old Dominion University (Source: Old Dominion University on Facebook)
By BEN FINLEY Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A university professor in Virginia has announced they’ll resign in the wake of threats made over their recently published book.

It includes interviews of more than 40 adults who are sexually attracted to minors.

The book argued that destigmatizing that attraction would allow more people to seek help and ultimately prevent child sexual abuse.

Allyn Walker is an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice at Old Dominion University.

They say in a statement that their research was mischaracterized by some in the media and online and in part because of their transgender identity.

The preface to Walker’s book says they were not downplaying sexual abuse against children or trying to normalize it.

Similar research is being conducted at other universities.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Richard Wilson Garrett
Resident with history of assaultive behavior escapes Central State Hospital
William Blackwell
Former Interim Richmond Police Chief files $5 million lawsuit against city
File Photo
21 arrested in Fredricksburg, Spotsylvania 2-day joint operation
A man showed up to the 7-Eleven on Richmond Highway with a gunshot wound
Man shows up at gas station on Richmond’s southside with gunshot wound

Latest News

Petersburg police.
Double shooting investigation underway in Petersburg
Dunn in Sines vs Kessler
Collecting $26M award vs. white nationalists may be tough
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds thank you rally in Rockingham County
Youngkin announces lawmakers, others helping with transition
A new holiday spending report from Roanoke College holds a mixed message for Virginia retailers.
Holiday spending report holds mixed message for Virginia retailers