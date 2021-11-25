Healthcare Pros
One dead in Thursday morning house fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a fire tore through a house in Blackstone Thursday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Zac Beares with the Blackstone Vol. Fire Department tells us that crews responded to a fire call on Old Shore Road around 9:30am to find a house fully involved with heavy fire coming from three sides of the home.

A resident who was safely outside of the house told crews that a family member was still inside.

Crews began an immediate attack, but due to lack of hydrants in the area, mutual aide had to be requested from Crewe, Dinwiddie, and Burkeville.

One resident was found deceased inside the home.

Fire officials believe the cause of the fire started with the wood stove inside.

