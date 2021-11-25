Healthcare Pros
King George County votes to move Confederate monument

King George County Courthouse and the Confederate memorial. (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KING GEORGE, Va. (AP) — The Board of Supervisors in Virginia’s King George County has voted to move a monument that honors Confederate soldiers.

The Free Lance-Star reported Wednesday that the monument currently sits on the lawn of the county courthouse. The supervisors are yet to decide where they monument will be moved.

This week’s 3 to 2 vote by the board was applauded by the local chapter of the NAACP. Its members have been been asking the county to move the obelisk from public property for more than 18 months.

But other King George residents were opposed to moving the monument. They said the removal would be a step toward erasing history.

