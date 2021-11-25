Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Driver rescued from car after Thanksgiving morning crash in Richmond

Two drivers are injured and one of them had to be cut from their vehicle after a Thanksgiving...
Two drivers are injured and one of them had to be cut from their vehicle after a Thanksgiving morning crash in Richmond(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two drivers are injured and one of them had to be cut from their vehicle after a Thanksgiving morning crash in Richmond

The crash, involving a car and a pick-up truck, happened before 7 a.m. on Midlothian Turnpike near German School Road.

Emergency responders needed to cut the driver of the car out when they arrived. That person was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

The other driver was also taken to a hospital but for minor injuries.

There’s currently no word on what caused the crash

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A man showed up to the 7-Eleven on Richmond Highway with a gunshot wound
Man shows up at gas station on Richmond’s southside with gunshot wound
File Photo
21 arrested in Fredricksburg, Spotsylvania 2-day joint operation
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Richard Wilson Garrett
Resident with history of assaultive behavior escapes Central State Hospital
(WWBT)
News to Know for Nov. 24: Richmond 7-11 shooting; No change in gas prices; Chilly start, brief warmup

Latest News

GRTC (Source: NBC12)
GRTC to meet with City Council to discuss public safety
GRTC to meet with City Council to discuss public safety
GRTC to meet with City Council to discuss public safety
A woman was killed on Friday morning after becoming pinned between vehicles in a Stafford...
Woman killed after becoming pinned between vehicles in parking lot
A vehicle landed on its roof following a crash on Route 288.
Vehicle ends up on roof in Rt. 288 crash