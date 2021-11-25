Driver rescued from car after Thanksgiving morning crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two drivers are injured and one of them had to be cut from their vehicle after a Thanksgiving morning crash in Richmond

The crash, involving a car and a pick-up truck, happened before 7 a.m. on Midlothian Turnpike near German School Road.

Emergency responders needed to cut the driver of the car out when they arrived. That person was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

The other driver was also taken to a hospital but for minor injuries.

There’s currently no word on what caused the crash

