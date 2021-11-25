Double shooting investigation underway in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A double shooting investigation is underway in Petersburg.

Police were called on Nov. 24 around 8:50 p.m. to the 1400 block of Oakdale Avenue.

At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot.

One victim has life-threatening injuries, while the other is expected to recover. They were both taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.