Double shooting investigation underway in Petersburg
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A double shooting investigation is underway in Petersburg.
Police were called on Nov. 24 around 8:50 p.m. to the 1400 block of Oakdale Avenue.
At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot.
One victim has life-threatening injuries, while the other is expected to recover. They were both taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
