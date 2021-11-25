Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Double shooting investigation underway in Petersburg

Petersburg police.
Petersburg police.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A double shooting investigation is underway in Petersburg.

Police were called on Nov. 24 around 8:50 p.m. to the 1400 block of Oakdale Avenue.

At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot.

One victim has life-threatening injuries, while the other is expected to recover. They were both taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Richard Wilson Garrett
Resident with history of assaultive behavior escapes Central State Hospital
William Blackwell
Former Interim Richmond Police Chief files $5 million lawsuit against city
File Photo
21 arrested in Fredricksburg, Spotsylvania 2-day joint operation
A man showed up to the 7-Eleven on Richmond Highway with a gunshot wound
Man shows up at gas station on Richmond’s southside with gunshot wound

Latest News

Old Dominion University (Source: Old Dominion University on Facebook)
Professor who wrote about adults attracted to minors resigns
Dunn in Sines vs Kessler
Collecting $26M award vs. white nationalists may be tough
A new holiday spending report from Roanoke College holds a mixed message for Virginia retailers.
Holiday spending report holds mixed message for Virginia retailers
A pig who weighed over 400 pounds in 2019 has lost over 160 pounds.
Over 400-pound pig rescued from farm in 2019 looses over 160 pounds