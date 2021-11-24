Wildlife Center of Virginia needs nuts for bear cubs

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is currently caring for five black bear cubs that are either injured or orphaned.

The center hopes to release the cubs back into the wild next spring. In the meantime, they need to keep them fed.

WCV Outreach Coordinator Alex Wehrung says these cubs need several hundred pounds of food a day.

WCV is asking for help feeding them and they want nuts. Nuts are a part of the bears’ natural diet. That includes acorns, walnuts, hickories, and chestnuts.

“It’s that time of year,” Wehrung said. “People are raking up their leaves. People are clearing out their grass lawns. Instead of dumping those things in the dumpster, consider donating them to the Wildlife Center to feed these hungry bears.”

The best way to donate nuts to the Wildlife Center is to prepare them using these directions.

Detailed instructions along with pictures can be found at wildlifecenter.org/nuts.

