Wednesday Forecast: COLD start but a brief warmup begins
Thanksgiving goes a little above average but more chill to come
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After the coldest morning of the season so far, a brief warmup for Thanksgiving.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low & mid 20s, highs near 50.
Happy Thanksgiving! Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60. Verified Best weather day of the week!
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. A few showers likely early in the morning (mainly pre-sunrise) Most get 1/10″ or less. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 20%)
Monday: Early morning shower chance, then partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50. (Precipitation Chance: 20%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
