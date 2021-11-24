Healthcare Pros
UVA School of Medicine developing noninvasive brain surgery technique

UVA School of Medicine (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia and Stanford are working on a new approach for brain surgery. If approved, it would allow for a noninvasive way to remove fault brain circuits.

PING uses low-intensity, focused ultrasound waves. It then destroys only the cells causing the problem, leaving others unattached, and the skull without cracks.

“This approach uses a pretty interesting technology where you use sound waves that come from a lot of different directions, and they converge on a single site in the brain,” UVA Professor of Neurosurgery and Neuroscience Kevin Lee said. “And you can use that for a variety of purposes.”

Researchers say this approach could revolutionize the treatment of challenging neurological diseases, like epilepsy, and help people who don’t normally respond to medication.

