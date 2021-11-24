Tribal leaders present wild game during 344th tax tribute ceremony

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Thanksgiving tradition continued Wednesday in Richmond for the 344th year in a row.

Leaders of Virginia’s Pamunkey and Mattaponi Native American tribes gathered at the Executive Mansion to present the first family with wild game.

The annual tax tribute ceremony dates back to 1677 when an agreement was signed, allowing Native Americans to give the fresh game to the colonial government as an alternative to paying taxes.

