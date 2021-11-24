Shoppers pack grocery stores to get last-minute items for Thanksgiving

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of Virginians hit the road to see their family for Thanksgiving, many others are going shopping for the last-minute ingredients they need to prepare their holiday meals.

Grocery stores in Chesterfield County were packed with shoppers looking to check off the items on their grocery list, including Sommer Ortiz. Ortiz said she will be hosting her family for Thanksgiving for the first time.

“We got some stuffing, yams,” said Ortiz. “I wanted to do a good job, a big feast.”

Ortiz was able to find all the items on her grocery list inside Kroger at the Stonebridge Shopping Center on Wednesday.

In the afternoon, employees were busy restocking the shelves as shoppers filled their carts with their holiday essentials.

“It’s a great relief,” Ortiz said. “I was a little nervous coming in and nervous I wouldn’t find anything, but I’m really glad we got everything we were looking for today.”

At Wegmans in Midlothian, shoppers said they were able to find their Thanksgiving groceries.

“They have tons of turkeys and they’re at a good price,” said Vanessa Lineberry-Adams.

Other shoppers, including Elise Gaffney, found more than what they bargained for.

“We had two carts just for three of us,” she said. “We ordered the whole meal from Wegmans like the catering we’re picking up on Thursday, so these are just sides and appetizers.”

The holiday shopping rush comes as the country faces supply chain troubles.

A spokesperson for Wegmans said their stores don’t have any purchase limits on holiday items. This spokesperson also sent the following statement about supply chain impacts.

Suppliers all around the world are being faced with an array of challenges affecting their businesses, causing a domino effect on retailers and customers. Raw material and labor shortages, as well as transportation constraints are impacting businesses the most, and it’s expected to last well into next year. While we continue to have some out of stocks in our stores, we’re in good shape for our customers’ upcoming holiday celebrations.

Each year, we start planning for the next holiday season during the summer months, and in some categories, even as early as January. Considering these ongoing challenges suppliers are facing, and our experience from last holiday season, we’ve taken proactive steps to secure holiday essentials earlier than usual and leveraged both Wegmans brand and national brand suppliers to ensure we have options available for our customers.

A spokesperson for Kroger told NBC12 there’s no purchase limits on their items with the exception of one item.

Due to ongoing supply issues and increased holiday demand, a spokesperson for Publix said the following items will have purchase limits:

Canned cranberry sauce

Jarred gravy

Canned pie filling

Canola and vegetable oil

Cream cheese

Bacon

Rolled breakfast sausage

Paper napkins

Disposable plates, cups and cutlery.

Bath tissue

Refrigerated snacks (Lunchable type items)

Sports drinks

Aspetic type juices (Capri Sun)

Canned cat food (variety packs)

Refrigerated pet food

As many get their last-minute items, shoppers said they’re grateful to spend time with their families.

“It makes me so happy because I really miss hanging out with all the family,” Ortiz said.

