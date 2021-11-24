Richmond International Airport gets $35 million in new infrastructure law

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond International Airport received $35 million in federal funds as a result of a bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law last week.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced today, on the busiest air travel day of the year, that Virginia airports will receive almost $400 million in funding over the next five years. Richmond International was given the third-highest amount of grant money in the state with $35,608,215.

This funding is Virginia’s share of $15 billion in direct grants to airports around the country as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

