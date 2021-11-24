Richmond Fire: Tree on Powhite Parkway fully engulfed in flames

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes of the Powhite Parkway northbound are closed following Richmond Fire crews discovering a tree on fire.

At around 12:22 p.m. crews responded to the Powhite Parkway northbound between Forest Hill and Douglasdale, and once on scene, crews discovered a tree fully engulfed in flames.

The City of Richmond Department of Public Works and the Department of Forestry has been contacted for assistance.

