Residents can move back into Richmond apartment building previously deemed unsafe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After previously being deemed unsafe, residents can now move back into a Richmond apartment complex.

The Richmond Fire Department said the Fire Marshal and Acting Commissioner of Buildings determined that residents of Grace Place Apartments could go back into the building.

This comes after a multi-day inspection on Oct. 22. The Richmond Fire Marshal’s Office and the City of Richmond Department of Planning & Development Review deemed the building along North 4th Street unsafe for residents to stay.

The fire department said the property owner needed to address the following before residents could come back:

Fire suppression systems need to be repaired.

Elevators need to be repaired.

Alarm panel needs to be repaired.

A structural engineer needs to ensure the building is structurally sound and produce a report to support that finding.

Inspectors went to look at the building due to an anonymous complaint by phone sent to the Fire Marshal’s Office on Oct. 17.

The Giving Heart will deliver Thanksgiving meals to residents on Thanksgiving. The property management also told the fire department that tenants would get Walmart gift cards for the holiday.

