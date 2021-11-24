Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Residents can move back into Richmond apartment building previously deemed unsafe

A Richmond apartment building was previously deemed unsafe, and residents evacuated.
A Richmond apartment building was previously deemed unsafe, and residents evacuated.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After previously being deemed unsafe, residents can now move back into a Richmond apartment complex.

The Richmond Fire Department said the Fire Marshal and Acting Commissioner of Buildings determined that residents of Grace Place Apartments could go back into the building.

This comes after a multi-day inspection on Oct. 22. The Richmond Fire Marshal’s Office and the City of Richmond Department of Planning & Development Review deemed the building along North 4th Street unsafe for residents to stay.

City records: Richmond apartment managers warned to resolve violations prior to forced evacuation

The fire department said the property owner needed to address the following before residents could come back:

  • Fire suppression systems need to be repaired.
  • Elevators need to be repaired.
  • Alarm panel needs to be repaired.
  • A structural engineer needs to ensure the building is structurally sound and produce a report to support that finding.

Inspectors went to look at the building due to an anonymous complaint by phone sent to the Fire Marshal’s Office on Oct. 17.

The Giving Heart will deliver Thanksgiving meals to residents on Thanksgiving. The property management also told the fire department that tenants would get Walmart gift cards for the holiday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Richard Wilson Garrett
Resident with history of assaultive behavior escapes Central State Hospital
William Blackwell
Former Interim Richmond Police Chief files $5 million lawsuit against city
File Photo
21 arrested in Fredricksburg, Spotsylvania 2-day joint operation
A man showed up to the 7-Eleven on Richmond Highway with a gunshot wound
Man shows up at gas station on Richmond’s southside with gunshot wound

Latest News

The Innsbrook Owners Association says it has plans for several events in 2022.
‘We are in a new direction’: Plans to re-engage with Innsbrook community
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Donald at (804) 646-6456 or...
Man recovering after Richmond shooting
4,000 meals being made for community feast.
4,000 meals prepared for annual Giving Hearts Community Feast
The City of Richmond Department of Public Works and the Department of Forestry have been...
Richmond Fire: Tree on Powhite Parkway fully engulfed in flames