Railroad repairs in Henrico County’s east end rescheduled

Railroad crossing sign
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT Richmond is giving drivers a heads up that rail work on three roads in the Sandston and Highland Springs areas has been rescheduled.

Crews from Norfolk Southern Railroad will be repairing the crossings, and the closures are expected to continue for two to three days at each crossing.

VDOT Richmond says the work has been rescheduled for Nov. 29, and updates will be provided once the work is complete.

The following roads will be closed for this project:

  • Oakleys Lane, between International Trade Drive and South Street
  • East Nine Mile Road, between Hanover Road and East McClellan Street
  • Meadow Road, between Woodview Drive and Crib Lane

