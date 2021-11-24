Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Pulaski County Public Schools employee shot and killed overnight

(Pulaski County Public Schools)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public School students and staff are mourning the death of one of their own.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, early Wednesday deputies were called to 5444 Shepherd Drive in Dublin for a complaint of gunshots.

Deputies found Deborah Reed Griffith, 58, dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators have arrested William Tyler Griffith, 28, and charged him with second degree murder. The relationship between the two was not immediately clear.

School district officials told WDBJ7, “Our people are lining up additional counselors to be available at the schools when the students and staff return Monday, especially it DES. We’re going to make sure anyone who needs it will have someone there to talk to them.”

The school district took to Facebook to post about Griffith, saying she was employed with them for 17 years, working with the Pre-K program and most recently as an administrative assistant at Dublin Elementary.

“She was a gentle and kind person who worked tirelessly to help the children and families she served,” the district wrote in the post. “She will be missed beyond measure. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and the Dublin Elementary School faculty and staff.”

