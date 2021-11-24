Police: Single-vehicle crash shuts down road after power pole is damaged
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that damaged a power pole.
Police say around 2:00 a.m. they responded to a single-vehicle crash on East Bound Nine Mile Road at Pleasant Street.
The road is currently being shut down while Dominion Energy replaces the power pole, and police are advising drivers to consider using an alternate route.
