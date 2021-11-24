Police: Single-vehicle crash shuts down road after power pole is damaged

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that damaged a power pole.

Police say around 2:00 a.m. they responded to a single-vehicle crash on East Bound Nine Mile Road at Pleasant Street.

Due to a single veh.crash this morning at approx. 0200 am that damaged a power pole, East Bound Nine Mile Road at Pleasant Street is currently shut down while @Dominion replaces a power pole. This is expected to impact traffic in the area. Consider using an alternative route. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 24, 2021

The road is currently being shut down while Dominion Energy replaces the power pole, and police are advising drivers to consider using an alternate route.

