Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 400-pound pig rescued from farm in 2019 looses over 160 pounds

A pig who weighed over 400 pounds in 2019 has lost over 160 pounds.
A pig who weighed over 400 pounds in 2019 has lost over 160 pounds.(NBC12 Viewer)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A pig who weighed over 400 pounds in 2019 has lost over 160 pounds.

You may remember Oscar, who we first introduced to you in 2019 when animal control officers in Chesterfield were called to help relocate him to a new home.

The pot-bellied big was over 400 pounds and in desperate need of medical care since he was blind due to the fat on his face.

Oscar the pig.
Oscar the pig.(Loving Acres)

But fast forward to 2021, Oscar has lost 164 pounds and is able to see again.

Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary runs entirely on donations. You can find out more and donate, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Richard Wilson Garrett
Resident with history of assaultive behavior escapes Central State Hospital
William Blackwell
Former Interim Richmond Police Chief files $5 million lawsuit against city
File Photo
21 arrested in Fredricksburg, Spotsylvania 2-day joint operation
A man showed up to the 7-Eleven on Richmond Highway with a gunshot wound
Man shows up at gas station on Richmond’s southside with gunshot wound

Latest News

Shoppers in the Richmond area packed grocery stores to get their last-minute Thanksgiving...
Shoppers pack grocery stores to get last-minute items for Thanksgiving
Hanover deputies made a special delivery on Wednesday to 13 seniors.
Hanover deputies give Thanksgiving meals to seniors
The Innsbrook Owners Association says it has plans for several events in 2022.
‘We are in a new direction’: Plans to re-engage with Innsbrook community
4,000 meals being made for community feast.
4,000 meals prepared for annual Giving Hearts Community Feast