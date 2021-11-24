Over 400-pound pig rescued from farm in 2019 looses over 160 pounds

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A pig who weighed over 400 pounds in 2019 has lost over 160 pounds.

You may remember Oscar, who we first introduced to you in 2019 when animal control officers in Chesterfield were called to help relocate him to a new home.

The pot-bellied big was over 400 pounds and in desperate need of medical care since he was blind due to the fat on his face.

Oscar the pig. (Loving Acres)

But fast forward to 2021, Oscar has lost 164 pounds and is able to see again.

Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary runs entirely on donations. You can find out more and donate, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.