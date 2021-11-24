News to Know for Nov. 24: Richmond 7-11 shooting; No change in gas prices; Chilly start, brief warmup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As you head out the door to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday; here’s a look at our top headlines!

Cold & Brief Warmup

After the coldest morning of the season so far, a brief warmup for Thanksgiving.

Today will be mostly sunny, highs near 50.

7-11 Shooting

Police say the man drove to the gas station on Richmond Highway after he was shot. (WWBT)

Richmond Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

Police say the man drove to the 7-11 on Richmond Highway near Mt. Olivet Cemetery around 1:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man was shot before driving to the gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

No Change In Virginia Gas Prices

Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station (WRDW)

As millions of Americans prepare to hit the road for the holidays, drivers have been looking for relief at the pump.

Triple-A says the national average is $3.40 a gallon and Richmonders can expect to pay $3.24 a gallon.

On Tuesday, President Biden ordered the release of 50-million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve, saying it would boost supply and bring down gases prices.

However, the head of Virginia Petroleum and Convenience Marketers Association says this change would only provide temporary relief.

Child Dies Following Deadly Parade Crash

Darrell Brooks (Waukesha Co. Sheriff's Office)

An 8-year-old boy has become the 6th person to die following a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee that killed five people and injured more than 60 others.

The child died of his injuries on Tuesday.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday and has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide - each carrying a life sentence.

Unite The Right Trail Verdict

Courtroom artist rendering of the courtroom in the civil trial over Unite the Right rally.

A jury awards $26 million to nine people who were hurt in the deadly 2017 Unite The Right Rally.

The jury reached a partial verdict ordering 17 White Nationalist leaders and organizations to pay for damages relating to the Charlottesville rally, but the jury couldn’t agree on whether they engaged in a conspiracy to commit violence under federal law.

White Nationalist Richard Spencer says the verdict was flawed and vowed to appeal.

Fire Department Wants To Replace Equipment

Richmond fire (Richmond Fire Department)

The Richmond Fire Department is now bringing their concerns to city council.

The department is requesting more than $31 million saying its buildings, fire engines, and equipment are all aging out.

They add that the funds would help them protect the city as safely and efficiently as possible.

The department says it will need the money for 43 brand new fire engines to replace all trucks more than seven years old by 2024.

Central State Hospital Escape

Richard Wilson Garrett (Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office)

A resident with a history of assaultive behavior escaped from Central State Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office says Richard Wilson Garrett ran from hospital staff around 2:20 p.m. while being taken in between buildings.

Garrett was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black stocking cap.

Anyone with information on Garrett’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

RRHA Planning Grant

RRHA looks to create community liaison role with RPD (wwbt/nbc12)

Nearly half a million dollars in funding is coming to Richmond to help with the redevelopment of Gilpin Court.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gave RRHA $450,000 to help accomplish its goal of transforming Richmond’s biggest and oldest public housing community.

32 public housing authorities applied for the grant and RRHA was one of eight to receive one.

Final Thought

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them” - Walt Disney

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.