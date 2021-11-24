Healthcare Pros
Man shows up at gas station on Richmond’s southside with gunshot wound

Anyone with information is asked to call police
A man showed up to the 7-Eleven on Richmond Highway with a gunshot wound
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a man overnight Wednesday.

Officers say that man drove to the 7-Eleven on Richmond Highway near Mt. Olivet Cemetery around 1:30 a.m. Right now it’s not clear where he was shot, or if police have any suspects.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

