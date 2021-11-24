Man shows up at gas station on Richmond’s southside with gunshot wound

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are working to find out who shot a man overnight Wednesday.

Officers say that man drove to the 7-Eleven on Richmond Highway near Mt. Olivet Cemetery around 1:30 a.m. Right now it’s not clear where he was shot, or if police have any suspects.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.