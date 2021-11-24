Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man recovering after Richmond shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Donald at (804) 646-6456 or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Donald at (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(NBC12 (custom credit))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Ambrose Street on Nov. 24.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Donald at (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Richard Wilson Garrett
Resident with history of assaultive behavior escapes Central State Hospital
William Blackwell
Former Interim Richmond Police Chief files $5 million lawsuit against city
File Photo
21 arrested in Fredricksburg, Spotsylvania 2-day joint operation
A man showed up to the 7-Eleven on Richmond Highway with a gunshot wound
Man shows up at gas station on Richmond’s southside with gunshot wound

Latest News

The Innsbrook Owners Association says it has plans for several events in 2022.
‘We are in a new direction’: Plans to re-engage with Innsbrook community
A Richmond apartment building was previously deemed unsafe, and residents evacuated.
Residents can move back into Richmond apartment building previously deemed unsafe
4,000 meals being made for community feast.
4,000 meals prepared for annual Giving Hearts Community Feast
The City of Richmond Department of Public Works and the Department of Forestry have been...
Richmond Fire: Tree on Powhite Parkway fully engulfed in flames