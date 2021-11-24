Man recovering after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Ambrose Street on Nov. 24.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Donald at (804) 646-6456 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

