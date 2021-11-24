Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, found on Richmond Highway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times early this morning.

Richmond police were called to the 1300 block of Richmond Highway at approximately 1:24 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was then transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Police are currently investigating this incident although the exact location where the shooting took place is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Reyes at 804-646-3874 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

