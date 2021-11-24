Healthcare Pros
Hanover deputies give Thanksgiving meals to seniors

Hanover deputies made a special delivery on Wednesday to 13 seniors.
Hanover deputies made a special delivery on Wednesday to 13 seniors.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover deputies made a special delivery on Wednesday to 13 seniors.

The deputies gathered at the Rutland Kroger, loaded 13 Thanksgiving meals and delivered the dinners to seniors around the county.

“The seniors that will receive these dinners are part of the TRIAD-sponsored program called Adopt-A-Senior. The intent of this program is to provide additional support and reassurance for older adults with special needs,” a release said.

For the past 18 years, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has delivered Thanksgiving dinners to the seniors who participate in the program.

For more information on the program, click here.

