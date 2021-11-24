Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Country Time, Tang, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea voluntarily recalled for potential presence of glass and metal

The recall involves select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and limited...
The recall involves select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “best when used by” dates between May 10 2023 and Nov. 1, 2023.(Kraft Heinz)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Several variations of powdered drink mixes are being voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of small pieces of metal or glass.

According to the FDA, the recall involves select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “best when used by” dates between May 10, 2023 and Nov. 1, 2023.

An internal review at the manufacturing facility revealed the issue, and the company said it is working to remove potentially contaminated products from circulation.

Complete list of products voluntarily recalled

Anyone who purchased items included in the recall should return it to the store where it was bought or throw it away.

Customers can also contact the parent company, Kraft Heinz, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday - Friday at 1-855-713-9237 to see if a product they purchased is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

If you purchased any of the items included in the recall should return it to the store where it...
If you purchased any of the items included in the recall should return it to the store where it was purchased or throw it away.(Kraft Heinz)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Richard Wilson Garrett
Resident with history of assaultive behavior escapes Central State Hospital
William Blackwell
Former Interim Richmond Police Chief files $5 million lawsuit against city
File Photo
21 arrested in Fredricksburg, Spotsylvania 2-day joint operation
Charles Milton Cranston
Henrico police charge Navy sailor with commercial sex trafficking

Latest News

VCU Monroe Park campus.
VCU shuts down freshman dorm hall for the rest of the year due to mold issue
One of five black bear cubs currently being cared for by the Wildlife Center of Virginia in...
Wildlife Center of Virginia needs nuts for bear cubs
Thousands are expected to go through Richmond International Airport over the Thanksgiving...
Richmond International Airport gets $35 million in new infrastructure law
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: No apparent disruption from vaccine mandate