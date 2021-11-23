Youngkin encouraged by feedback from leaders of both parties

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam and Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin were side by side Monday morning as the Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates met in Richmond.

During his visit with members of the Senate Finance Committee in Roanoke Friday, Youngkin said he’s taking in a lot, as he prepares to take office in January.

“I am eager, eager for January 15th to come,” Youngkin told the senators, “although as someone just pointed out there is absolutely a fire hose, and the nozzle is turned on high.”

Part of his preparation includes building relationships with members of both parties in the General Assembly. Members of the State Senate, where Democrats will still hold a slim majority, will be critical to his early success.

“I’ve been hugely encouraged by the initial feedback from folks in leadership on the Democratic side and also of course from the Republican side,” Youngkin told WDBJ7 in an interview Friday.

Youngkin said he believes they can find common ground.

“Our Day One plan focuses on the cost of getting the cost of living down by making sure that we reduce taxes, and initiatives like eliminating the grocery tax that have historically been supported by the Democrats,” Youngkin said. “And so this is a way for us to step forward and recognize that we have shared objectives.”

Youngkin promises quick action on some of the issues that fueled campaign debate, including Critical Race Theory, and the Virginia Parole Board.

But in areas such as tax relief, education funding and job creation, Younkgin said he believes there is “an extraordinary amount” they can accomplish together.

