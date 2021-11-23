Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

What to know about COVID-19 booster vaccines ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings

(Hawaii Pacific Health)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1 million Virginians have received their COVID-19 booster since the FDA approved that measure in mid-September.

Now with the holiday season underway and expanded eligibility, health leaders are urging families to get those boosters.

One year ago, the Richmond and Henrico Health District (RHHD) was holding a mass drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at The Diamond after Thanksgiving. This year, people are rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 booster shot.

“The vaccine continues to be the safest way to protect ourselves and our loved one,” said RHHD Nurse Manager Amy Popovich.

The Richmond and Henrico Health District is hoping for many folks to walk in to get that booster vaccine. However, health professionals are giving a slight warning if you do plan on getting it before gathering with family this week.

“We’re seeing folks have those sore arms the next day, sometimes some headaches, fatigue, muscle aches and chills,” Popovich said. “So, if you are experiencing those after getting the booster, go ahead - you can use Tylenol, ibuprofen to make them feel a little bit better. Ideally, plan on laying low the day after you get the booster.”

Laying low may not be possible if you are stuck in the kitchen on Thursday cooking up a feast. While Popovich encourages folks to get that booster as soon as possible, there are other options to stay safe.

“Even if you don’t show any symptoms or haven’t been around anyone, it’s always a good idea to get tested, particularly if you’re going to be in close contact with family who may be more vulnerable or who may be too young yet to be eligible for the vaccine,” she said.

If you do get a booster, it becomes fully effective in roughly two weeks.

The clinic at the Arthur Ashe Center is open through 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, before it closes for the holiday weekend.

Chesterfield Health District offers boosters of all three COVID-19 vaccines for adults

Meanwhile, the Chesterfield Health District is offering boosters at its clinic in the Rockwood Shopping Center through Wednesday evening. It will also be closed this holiday weekend.

For more information on vaccine events with RHHD, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Deadly Richmond shooting suspect in custody
Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Lucia Whalen Bremer
‘Very disappointed’: Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
Richmond police vehicle
Police identify man killed in Westover neighborhood shooting

Latest News

From COVID-19 concerns to mask mandates, the head of GRTC says police officers could be the...
GRTC contemplating police officers on certain bus routes
More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 6.2 million people receive first vaccine dose | Over 5.5 million people fully vaccinated
Moderna Vaccine. File Photo
Chesterfield Health District offers boosters of all three COVID-19 vaccines for adults
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate is 5.8%