Virginia school system returns books it pulled after outcry

File Photo
File Photo(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia school system says it is returning two books to library shelves, two months after they were pulled for a formal review prompted by complaints that they contained obscene sexual material.

Fairfax County Public Schools said in a news release Tuesday that committees reviewed both “Lawn Boy” and “Gender Queer” and determined both to be appropriate for high school readers.

The committees included administrators, librarians, parents and students. Concern over the books came into focus in September after a parent questioned the school board at a public meeting about the books’ availability in high school libraries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

