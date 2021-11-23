Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Rep presents It’s a Wonderful Life: A live radio play

Kurt Benjamin Smith and Anna da Costa as the radio actors who play George and Mary.
Kurt Benjamin Smith and Anna da Costa as the radio actors who play George and Mary.(AARON SUTTEN | Virginia Repertory Theatre)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Repertory Theater will be performing It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at the November Theatre downtown in the Arts District Dec. 3-Jan. 2.

The play is adapted by Joe Landry based on the story ‘The Greatest Gift’ by Philip Van Doren Stern.

The rendition of the beloved story is set on the stage and auditorium of Studio A at WBFR in Manhattan, New York on Christmas Eve 1946. Six actors play a few dozen characters in this re-enactment, with live Foley artists, who make all the sounds needed in the play – cars driving off in the distance, doorbells ringing, ice cracking, footsteps, glass breaking and more. According to Virginia Rep, watching and listening to the Foley artists, who make all of the sounds that are important to the plot, adds to the realism as well as the humor of the play.

“It could not be a better time for Virginia Rep to present this American classic about the value of life and importance of community,” said Managing Director Phil Whiteway.

The performance is 90 minutes long with no intermission. The play is family-friendly but Virginia Rep recommends it for children ages 5 and up as a child any younger may have trouble sitting through a full-length performance.

Tickets range from $36-$56 and they are available by calling Virginia Rep’s box office at 804-282-2620 or on their website.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Deadly Richmond shooting suspect in custody
Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Lucia Whalen Bremer
‘Very disappointed’: Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
Richmond police vehicle
Police identify man killed in Westover neighborhood shooting

Latest News

The first Thanksgiving took place right here in Virginia
The first Thanksgiving was actually in Virginia
Ham vs. turkey on Thanksgiving
The great debate! Turkey vs. ham on Thanksgiving Day
Children's Book Author Monica Robinson
Children's Book Author Monica Robinson
Gingerbread Showdown
Gingerbread Showdown