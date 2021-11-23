VCU Police searching for ‘persons of interest’ in vehicle theft

Healthcare Pros
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should contact Detective Darnell at 804-316-2268.(VCU Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for persons of interest in a vehicle theft in Richmond.

The incident happened on Nov. 20 at 12:55 p.m. when the vehicle was stolen from the 900 block of West Grace Street just before the BB Lot. Police say the vehicle was recovered on Royall Street near Richmond Highway.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Darnell at 804-316-2268.

