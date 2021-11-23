Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and Cold

Slow warmup peaks on Thanksgiving
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coldest day and night of the season then a slow warmup peaks on Thanksgiving.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs near 50.

Happy Thanksgiving! Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60. Verified Best weather day of the week!

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Most get 1/10″ or less. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Monday: Early morning shower chance, then partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Deadly Richmond shooting suspect in custody
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Lucia Whalen Bremer
‘Very disappointed’: Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case

Latest News

Forecast: Much colder tonight and Tuesday
Forecast: Much colder tonight and Tuesday
Forecast: Much colder tonight and Tuesday
Monday Forecast; A Few morning showers, then clearing and turning chilly in the afternoon
Monday Forecast; A Few morning showers, then clearing and turning chilly in the afternoon
Monday Forecast; A Few morning showers, then clearing and turning chilly in the afternoon
Monday Forecast; A Few morning showers, then clearing and turning chilly in the afternoon