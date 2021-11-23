Healthcare Pros
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
FILE - The U.S. Attorney's Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a trucker from Mexico was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into the U.S.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.

The seizures are the largest of either drug in the U.S. for both 2020 and 2021.

The driver, a Mexican citizen, faces federal drug charges.

