Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Street closures and no parking zones announced for Armstrong/Walker Classic Parade

Towing will be enforced starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday
Towing will be enforced starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday(Richmond Police Department)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department announces street closures and no parking zones in preparation for the Armstrong/Walker Classic Parade happening this Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon throughout the streets of downtown.

The parade route starts at Leigh and N. 7th Street and Turns right onto Lombardy Road towards Virginia Union University. Towing will be enforced starting at 6 a.m. Saturday followed by street closures.

The following streets will be closed to public traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27:

• 8th Street @ Leigh Street

• 4th Street @ Leigh Street (West Bound and East Bound Lanes)

• 3rd Street @ Clay and 3rd and Jackson Street (No South Bound Traffic)

• 2nd Street @ Clay Street

• 1st Street @ Jackson Street

• Clay Street @ Saint James

• Adams @ Clay Street

• Leigh @ Adams (Traffic Control needed to allow traffic flow South Bound and North Bound during Parade-No left or Right Turns onto Leigh Street)

• Jackson Street @ St. Peters

• Judah Street @ West Duval

• West Clay @ Brook Road

• Belvidere and Leigh Street (Traffic Control needed to allow traffic flow South Bound and North Bound during Parade-No left or Right Turns onto Leigh Street)

• I-95 Exit Ramp to Leigh Street

• Goshen Street @ West Clay Street

• Hancock @ West Catherine

• Harrison @ West Catherine

• West Moore @ North Harrison

• West Catherine @ Norton

• West Catherine @ Kinney Street

• West Catherine @ Bowe Street

• Lombardy @ West Broad Street

• Lombardy @ Allen Avenue

• Lombardy @ Brook Road

• Admiral Street @ Brook Road

This information is subject to change. Follow the Richmond Police Department to stay updated on Twitter at @RichmondPolice.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Richmond shooting
Police: Deadly Richmond shooting suspect in custody
Lucia Whalen Bremer
‘Very disappointed’: Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Richmond police vehicle
Police identify man killed in Westover neighborhood shooting

Latest News

RRHA
$450,000 planning grant awarded to Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority
File Photo.
2021 Santa Run schedule announced in Hanover
On Nov. 21, deputies were called around 1:20 a.m. to the 4500 block of Mine Road.
Deputies investigate after man found lying in roadway
From COVID-19 concerns to mask mandates, the head of GRTC says police officers could be the...
GRTC contemplating police officers on certain bus routes