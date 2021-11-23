Street closures and no parking zones announced for Armstrong/Walker Classic Parade

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department announces street closures and no parking zones in preparation for the Armstrong/Walker Classic Parade happening this Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon throughout the streets of downtown.

The parade route starts at Leigh and N. 7th Street and Turns right onto Lombardy Road towards Virginia Union University. Towing will be enforced starting at 6 a.m. Saturday followed by street closures.

The following streets will be closed to public traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27:

• 8th Street @ Leigh Street

• 4th Street @ Leigh Street (West Bound and East Bound Lanes)

• 3rd Street @ Clay and 3rd and Jackson Street (No South Bound Traffic)

• 2nd Street @ Clay Street

• 1st Street @ Jackson Street

• Clay Street @ Saint James

• Adams @ Clay Street

• Leigh @ Adams (Traffic Control needed to allow traffic flow South Bound and North Bound during Parade-No left or Right Turns onto Leigh Street)

• Jackson Street @ St. Peters

• Judah Street @ West Duval

• West Clay @ Brook Road

• Belvidere and Leigh Street (Traffic Control needed to allow traffic flow South Bound and North Bound during Parade-No left or Right Turns onto Leigh Street)

• I-95 Exit Ramp to Leigh Street

• Goshen Street @ West Clay Street

• Hancock @ West Catherine

• Harrison @ West Catherine

• West Moore @ North Harrison

• West Catherine @ Norton

• West Catherine @ Kinney Street

• West Catherine @ Bowe Street

• Lombardy @ West Broad Street

• Lombardy @ Allen Avenue

• Lombardy @ Brook Road

• Admiral Street @ Brook Road

This information is subject to change. Follow the Richmond Police Department to stay updated on Twitter at @RichmondPolice.

