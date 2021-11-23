Sines vs. Kessler jury to enter third day of deliberations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jurors in the Sines versus Kessler civil trial have indicated they may be having trouble reaching a unanimous verdict on some charges.

The federal jury in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville is being asked to decide whether white supremacists and white nationalist organizations are responsible for violence during the Unite The Right rally in 2017.

The claims brought against them range from conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence to the intentional infliction of emotional distress. The jury still may find all, some, or none of the defendants responsible.

On Monday, jurors asked Judge Norman Moon if they are unable to come to a unanimous decision on the lawsuit’s first three charges, if they still need to decide on the other three claims.

Judge Norman Moon said he would hold off on giving an Allen charge to the jury. An Allen charge is when the judge issues instructions to the jury to encourage those in the minority to reconsider their position. The charge is only given if the jury decides they cannot reach a verdict.

A hung jury would result in a mistrial.

The jury will return on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.

