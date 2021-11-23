Since virus hit, Virginia school enrollment has slipped nearly 4 percent

Enrollment in Virginia public schools dropped again this fall and is down more than 46,000 students since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official headcount of students statewide plunged from 1,298,083 in fall 2019 to 1,252,756 in fall 2020 — and then dipped again to 1,251,970 this fall, according to data posted online by the Virginia Department of Education.

That means the state’s public schools have 3.6 percent fewer students now than before COVID-19 hit.

The drop occurred as schools generally moved online for the 2020-21 academic year and then resumed in-person instruction this year with social distancing, mask requirements and other strategies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Since fall 2019, enrollment has dropped at 111 of Virginia’s 132 school divisions, the data showed. Fairfax County has lost more than 10,000 students; Richmond, more than 4,000; Virginia Beach, more than 3,000; and Loudoun, Norfolk and Prince William public schools, more than 2,000.

For Richmond Public Schools, that represented a 16 percent drop from the number of students two years ago. The school system’s media relations office and administration did not respond to a request for comment.

Seven other districts — all in less populated, rural areas — also reported enrollment declines of more than 10 percent. For example, enrollment has dropped more than 18 percent, to fewer than 180 students, in Highland County in far western Virginia; and it has dropped more than 15 percent, to fewer than 530 students, in Charles City County east of Richmond.

State officials said the drop was not unexpected.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>

. (Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.