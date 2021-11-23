Healthcare Pros
Resident with history of assaultive behavior escapes Central State Hospital

Richard Wilson Garrett
Richard Wilson Garrett(Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a resident who escaped Central State Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said Richard Wilson Garrett ran from hospital staff around 2:20 p.m. while being taken in between buildings.

The sheriff’s office said Garrett has a history of assaultive behavior.

Garrett was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black stocking cap.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office or local law enforcement.

