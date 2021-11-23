Healthcare Pros
Resident who escaped Central State Hospital in custody

Richard Wilson Garrett
Richard Wilson Garrett(Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said the resident who escaped Central State Hospital Tuesday afternoon is in custody.

Officials said Richard Wilson Garrett ran from hospital staff around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday while being taken in between buildings.

The sheriff’s office said Garrett has a history of assaultive behavior.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Thanksgiving Day that Garrett was in custody.

