News to Know for Nov. 23: Athlete vaccines; Holiday travel reminder; Breezy, cold day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Before you head out the door to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, here’s a look at our top headlines!

Breezy & Cold

Coldest day and night of the season then a slow warmup peaks on Thanksgiving.

Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

Deadly Parade Crash Update

The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday.

Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there was no evidence the bloodshed Sunday was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., knew anyone in the parade. Brooks acted alone, the chief said.

Darrell Brooks (Waukesha Co. Sheriff's Office)

Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, had left the site of the domestic disturbance before officers arrived, and was not being chased by police at the time of the crash, according to the chief, who gave no further details on the dispute.

Police said they were drawing up five charges of intentional homicide against Brooks.

Hopewell Considers Vaccines For Athletes

As we continue living through a pandemic, school districts in the area are working to navigate what’s appropriate for teachers and staff when it comes to vaccines.

For Hopewell Schools, that means the possibility of soon requiring vaccines for student-athletes who take part in what leaders call “close contact” sports.

While the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine decreases over time, doctors say if you’re vaccinated, you don’t need to dictate your behavior based on what month past your second dose you may be in. (WBAY Staff)

That includes wrestling and basketball, as opposed to other sports like golf or cross country, where players don’t have to be in close quarters.

Right now, the only requirement is for Hopewell athletes to get a COVID test each week.

Suspect In Big Stone Gap Officer Murder

Thirteen charges have been brought against 33-year-old Michael Donivan White following the November 13 shooting that left Officer Michael Chandler dead on his 29th birthday.

SW Virginia Regional Jail (Courtesy) (SW Virginia Regional Jail (Courtesy))

White was arrested that night by the Kingsport, Tennessee Police Department’s Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division and SWAT Team at the Travel Inn in the 800 block of Lynn Garden Drive.

He is being held without bond. He is scheduled for arraignment on the probation violation served by the Wise County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

Vaccine Clinic In Goochland

A free COVID-19 clinic will be held in Goochland County on Nov. 23.

Anyone age 5 and older can get a vaccine and a flu shot.

(Source: KAIT-TV)

Appointments are required. To set up an appointment, visit the Chickahominy Health District’s website.

The vaccine clinic will take place at Reynolds College Goochland Campus from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Holiday Hours

The Virginia Department of Health’s Chesterfield Health District is announcing its holiday hours for Thanksgiving week at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC).

The center is located in the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

(Allison Baker)

The Rockwood CVC offers first, second and booster COVID-19 vaccination doses at no cost. To make an appointment visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682 (TTY users call 7-1-1).

Click here for a list of hours for the week of Nov. 22-28.

Car Seat Inspections

The Richmond Ambulance Authority, AAA Mid-Atlantic, and Richmond Fire Department are resuming Child Safety Seat Inspections ahead of Thanksgiving travel.

(ky3)

According to AAA, holiday travel will reach pre-pandemic levels. Over 53 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, with more than 1.4 million travelers in Virginia.

Today, car seat inspections will take place at Walmart Supercenter located at 2410 Sheila Lane from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A Reminder From VSP!

Virginia State Police are urging drivers to be patient and practice caution during this Thanksgiving week as there will be more cars on the road and more traffic enforcement present.

State police will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) to prevent traffic deaths and injuries during the holiday. Police will increase visibility and traffic enforcement from Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 28.

FWPD investigates suspicious death (WPTA)

Virginia State Police also want to remind drivers of the “Move Over” law requiring vehicles to move over when near an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road.

If unable to move over, drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.

Final Thought

Life isn’t a matter of milestones, but of moments - Rose Kennedy

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.