Mercy Mall of Virginia celebrates 10 years, launches mobile ministry

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Mercy Mall of Virginia has been serving the community for a decade. Today, the ministry continues to grow, adding Mercy Mall on the Move, a box truck to transport resources to families in need.

“Mercy Mall is a FREE clothing and housewares boutique for families experiencing crisis situations. The boutique stocks and distributes new and gently-used items that are critical to life and home stability. Our clients not only need “stuff,” but also the unconditional love of Christ,” the organization describes on its website. “We provide that through encouraging words, hugs, resources, and prayer. We have no qualifications or geographic borders, which allows us to assist families in emergency situations.

The Mercy Mall facility on Whitepine Road in Chesterfield is filled with clothing, toiletries and other resources.

“Most of the families that visit Mercy Mall have been referred by outside agencies, churches or neighbors and are currently in or exiting a situation that has resulted in financial hardship such as one or more of the following: homelessness, physical/mental disabilities, domestic violence, house fires, sudden emergency relocation, un/underemployment, substance abuse recovery, human trafficking, incarceration, extreme poverty, etc.”

Right now, Mercy Mall’s services are expanding thanks to a box truck that executive director Stacey Jones says was years in the making.

“It was a seed that was planted in my heart eight years ago when I heard a whisper that said ‘go where the people are,” said Jones.

This box truck will serve two purposes:

To transport pre-packed orders during distribution events in the Richmond area and other under-served areas.

To collect critical items during neighborhood or corporate collection drives.

As 2021 comes to a close, Mercy Mall says the community can help meet its goal of $50,000 to serve 600 families.

There are three ways to give:

Text “Givehope2021!” to 44-321 Click the “Donate” button above Mail a check to Mercy Mall, PO Box 1890, Midlothian, VA 23113

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.