Meet Cranberry: the old, grumpy faced cat with a heart full of love
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Animal Services introduces senior cat Cranberry.
This cat may look unhappy to see you but according to a post made by the government organization, he is very loving and greets everyone at the cage in the shelter with loud purrs and head bumps just waiting for someone to give him attention.
He is a senior cat, estimated to be about 10 years old who gets along with other cats and seems to like dogs as well.
Cranberry’s interests include cat treats and exploring the world around him.
Contact Chesterfield County Animal Services at 804-748-1683, option “2″ to schedule an appointment to meet with this pet.
