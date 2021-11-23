Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Meet Cranberry: the old, grumpy faced cat with a heart full of love

Cranberry is estimated to be about 10 years old and would love to show you how awesome it is to...
Cranberry is estimated to be about 10 years old and would love to show you how awesome it is to own a senior cat.(Chesterfield County Animal Services)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Animal Services introduces senior cat Cranberry.

This cat may look unhappy to see you but according to a post made by the government organization, he is very loving and greets everyone at the cage in the shelter with loud purrs and head bumps just waiting for someone to give him attention.

Cranberry
Cranberry(Chesterfield County Animal Services)

He is a senior cat, estimated to be about 10 years old who gets along with other cats and seems to like dogs as well.

Cranberry’s interests include cat treats and exploring the world around him.

Contact Chesterfield County Animal Services at 804-748-1683, option “2″ to schedule an appointment to meet with this pet.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Deadly Richmond shooting suspect in custody
Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Lucia Whalen Bremer
‘Very disappointed’: Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
Richmond police vehicle
Police identify man killed in Westover neighborhood shooting

Latest News

For a decade, Mercy Mall of Virginia has been serving the community. Today, the ministry...
Mercy Mall of Virginia celebrates 10 years, launches mobile ministry
Alvin Edwards is the first top prize winner in the Winfall scratcher game. Two more $500,000...
‘I never thought it would happen to me’: Richmond man wins $500,000
A Virginia man is looking for a chance to have a new start and an opportunity to help others...
‘I love what I do, I want to do it again:’ Man sues over Virginia’s barrier crimes law, lawmakers say changes are happening
William Blackwell
Former Interim Richmond Police Chief files $5 million lawsuit against city