Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Jury awards millions in damages for Unite the Right violence

Courtroom sketch by Bill Hennessy.
Courtroom sketch by Bill Hennessy.(Bill Hennessy)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A jury has awarded millions of dollars in damages against white nationalist leaders for violence that erupted during the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

After a nearly monthlong civil trial, a jury in U.S. District Court in deadlocked on two key claims Tuesday but found the white nationalists liable on four other counts.

The jury awarded slightly more than $25 million to nine people who suffered physical or emotional injuries during two days of demonstrations.

The lawsuit accused some of the country’s most well-known white nationalists of plotting the violence, including Jason Kessler, the rally’s main organizer; Richard Spencer, who coined the term “alt-right”; and Christopher Cantwell, a white supremacist who became known as the “crying Nazi.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Deadly Richmond shooting suspect in custody
Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Lucia Whalen Bremer
‘Very disappointed’: Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
Richmond police vehicle
Police identify man killed in Westover neighborhood shooting

Latest News

What to know about COVID-19 booster vaccines ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings
Charles Milton Cranston
Henrico police charge Navy sailor with commercial sex trafficking
From COVID-19 concerns to mask mandates, the head of GRTC says police officers could be the...
GRTC contemplating police officers on certain bus routes
For a decade, Mercy Mall of Virginia has been serving the community. Today, the ministry...
Mercy Mall of Virginia celebrates 10 years, launches mobile ministry
Cranberry is estimated to be about 10 years old and would love to show you how awesome it is to...
Meet Cranberry: the old, grumpy faced cat with a heart full of love