‘I never thought it would happen to me’: Richmond man wins $500,000

Alvin Edwards is the first top prize winner in the Winfall scratcher game. Two more $500,000 prizes still remain unclaimed
Alvin Edwards is the first top prize winner in the Winfall scratcher game. Two more $500,000 prizes still remain unclaimed(Virginia Lottery)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man from Richmond won $500,00 on a Virginia Lottery scratcher game.

Alvin Edwards had just gotten off work and was headed home when he decided to buy a Winfall ticket at E & C VA, located at 4050 Spring Oak Road.

“I said, ‘Let me try my luck,’” Edwards said. “I scratched the amount, and there it was!”

Winfall ticket prizes range from $20 to $500,000, Edwards is the first top prize winner.

“I never thought it would happen to me!” he told Lottery officials. “It feels like a dream!”

There are still two more that remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1.5 million. The odds of winning any prize at all are 1 in 6.

Edwards says he doesn’t have any immediate plans for his winnings.

