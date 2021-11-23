‘I never thought it would happen to me’: Richmond man wins $500,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man from Richmond won $500,00 on a Virginia Lottery scratcher game.

Alvin Edwards had just gotten off work and was headed home when he decided to buy a Winfall ticket at E & C VA, located at 4050 Spring Oak Road.

“I said, ‘Let me try my luck,’” Edwards said. “I scratched the amount, and there it was!”

Winfall ticket prizes range from $20 to $500,000, Edwards is the first top prize winner.

“I never thought it would happen to me!” he told Lottery officials. “It feels like a dream!”

There are still two more that remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1.5 million. The odds of winning any prize at all are 1 in 6.

Edwards says he doesn’t have any immediate plans for his winnings.

