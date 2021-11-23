Healthcare Pros
Henrico police charge Navy sailor with commercial sex trafficking

Charles Milton Cranston
Charles Milton Cranston(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A United States Navy sailor has been charged with commercial sex trafficking following an investigation that started in early November.

On Nov. 18, Charles Milton Cranston, Jr., 45, of Chesapeake, was arrested on one count of commercial sex trafficking at a Norfolk base.

Henrico Police’s VICE Unit is leading the investigation and working alongside the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

“The Henrico County Police regularly investigates related internet crimes to deter and identify victims of human trafficking. The internet does not have jurisdictional boundaries; however, our investigative staff is committed to working alongside other Virginia law enforcement agencies, all to keep our communities safe,” police said in a release.

Cranston was transported to Henrico and held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 10.

