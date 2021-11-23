Henrico house fire displaces 2

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire in Henrico displaced two people on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Grumman Drive around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 22.

At the scene, firefighters found fire on the outside of the house.

“The fire spread up the outer wall and extended into the walls of the home. Fire crews were able to control the gas lines and worked with City Gas to ensure the lines were completely shut off,” a release said.

Crews were then able to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner said the fire probably started from the ashes they threw outside from a previous fire in the fireplace. Henrico fire officials remind homeowners to dispose of ashes in a metal container and make sure they are completely extinguished.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.