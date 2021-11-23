Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico house fire displaces 2

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Grumman Drive around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Crews were called to the 1300 block of Grumman Drive around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 22.(Henrico Fire)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire in Henrico displaced two people on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Grumman Drive around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 22.

At the scene, firefighters found fire on the outside of the house.

“The fire spread up the outer wall and extended into the walls of the home. Fire crews were able to control the gas lines and worked with City Gas to ensure the lines were completely shut off,” a release said.

Crews were then able to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner said the fire probably started from the ashes they threw outside from a previous fire in the fireplace. Henrico fire officials remind homeowners to dispose of ashes in a metal container and make sure they are completely extinguished.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Deadly Richmond shooting suspect in custody
Hanover County Sheriff's Office locate body of missing man last seen on Wednesday
Body of missing man found in wooded area
Police lights by night
Man dies after being shot in head
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Lucia Whalen Bremer
‘Very disappointed’: Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
‘Very disappointed’: Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
‘Very disappointed’: Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
Artist rendering of Sines vs. Kessler civil trial in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville.
Sines vs. Kessler jury to enter third day of deliberations
New federal legislation provides more mental health resources to first responders
New federal legislation provides more mental health resources to first responders