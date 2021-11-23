HCA awards $10k grant to Hopewell Downtown Partnership

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The HCA Healthcare Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Hopewell Downtown Partnership, specifically to support the Hopewell Farmer’s market.

The money will be used to achieve the goal of improving food access to the community as well as empowering Hopewell to grow their own food.

“We’re proud to support the Hopewell Downtown Partnership and address high priority needs in our community,” said Joe Mazzo, the chief executive officer of John Randolph Medical Center. “The percentage of Hopewell’s population that is low-income and has low food access is approximately three times higher than the rest of the state. Our hospital is committed to the care and improvement of human life, which is why this grant means so much to us here at John Randolph Medical Center.”

This funding is a part of the foundation’s Healthier Tomorrow Fund, a $75 million community impact fund announced this year designed to support initiatives focused on addressing community needs and health equity.

HCA Virginia’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council recommended the Hopewell Downtown Partnership based on its impact on its community.

“The Hopewell Downtown Partnership is extremely grateful to have the support of the HCA Healthcare Foundation as we continue to implement programming through the Hopewell Farmers Market that encourages healthy lifestyles, supports local entrepreneurs, and improves food access in downtown Hopewell,” said Heather Lyne, executive director of the Hopewell Downtown Partnership. “This grant is particularly special to us due to our close relationship with the staff and leadership at John Randolph Medical Center and the facility’s proximity to downtown.”

