Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

General Mills expected to raise prices in 2022

Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the...
Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the increase, along with items from well-known brands like Progresso, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite bowl of cereal could cost you more next year.

According to one regional wholesale supplier, General Mills is raising prices on hundreds of its products in 2022.

The supplier said it received letters about the price hike from the company last week.

Popular cereals like Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are included in the increase, along with items from well-known brands like Progresso, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury.

General Mills has not commented on the supposed price hike, but the supplier says prices are expected to go up around 20% starting in mid-January.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Deadly Richmond shooting suspect in custody
Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Lucia Whalen Bremer
‘Very disappointed’: Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
Richmond police vehicle
Police identify man killed in Westover neighborhood shooting

Latest News

A man walks through downtown Painesville, Ohio, in Lake County, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021....
Jury holds pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis
For a decade, Mercy Mall of Virginia has been serving the community. Today, the ministry...
Mercy Mall of Virginia celebrates 10 years, launches mobile ministry
FILE - Police officers and emergency crews park outside the Louis Vuitton store in San...
LA luxury mall latest to be hit by smash-and-grab thieves
LIVE: Verdict in trial of Ahmaud Arbery's death
The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil