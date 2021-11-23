Former Interim Richmond Police Chief files $5 million lawsuit against city

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Interim Richmond Police Chief, William Blackwell is suing the city of Richmond, claiming he was wrongfully fired.

According to the lawsuit, Blackwell claims he was fired on Feb. 2, 2021, because he refused an order by Mayor Levar Stoney to have officers stand guard over the emergency removal of Confederate monuments.

Blackwell says he refused because the removal was ‘in violation of state law’. Blackwell is seeking $5 million in damages.

A spokesman for the city isn’t commenting.

