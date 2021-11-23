Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Former Interim Richmond Police Chief files $5 million lawsuit against city

William Blackwell
William Blackwell(William "Jody" Blackwell)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Interim Richmond Police Chief, William Blackwell is suing the city of Richmond, claiming he was wrongfully fired.

According to the lawsuit, Blackwell claims he was fired on Feb. 2, 2021, because he refused an order by Mayor Levar Stoney to have officers stand guard over the emergency removal of Confederate monuments.

Blackwell says he refused because the removal was ‘in violation of state law’. Blackwell is seeking $5 million in damages.

A spokesman for the city isn’t commenting.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond shooting
Police: Deadly Richmond shooting suspect in custody
Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Two suspects are being sought for a Cracker Barrel robbery in Chesterfield.
Two suspects sought in robbery at Cracker Barrel in Chesterfield
Lucia Whalen Bremer
‘Very disappointed’: Court denies motion to charge suspect in Lucia Bremer’s murder as adult
Richmond police vehicle
Police identify man killed in Westover neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Kurt Benjamin Smith and Anna da Costa as the radio actors who play George and Mary.
Virginia Rep presents It’s a Wonderful Life: A live radio play
File Photo
21 arrested in Fredricksburg, Spotsylvania 2-day joint operation
More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 6.2 million people receive first vaccine dose | Over 5.5 million people fully vaccinated
The Piney Grove Flatwoods is home to numerous rare species including the endangered...
Gov. Northam dedicates Piney Grove Flatwoods as Virginia’s 66th natural area preserve