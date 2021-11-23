Healthcare Pros
Deputies investigate after man found lying in roadway

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found lying in the roadway.

On Nov. 21, deputies were called around 1:20 a.m. to the 4500 block of Mine Road.

At the scene, deputies found a 35-year-old Fredericksburg man unconscious with no visible injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Later that evening, deputies were told by a family member that the victim was taken to VCU Medical Center, where staff reported that the man had significant internal injuries that could be consistent with being hit by a vehicle. The man is in critical condition.

“Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident and attempting to retrace with victim’s whereabouts prior to this incident,” a release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.

