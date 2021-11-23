Healthcare Pros
COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Goochland

A free COVID-19 clinic will be held in Goochland County on Nov. 23.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A free COVID-19 clinic will be held in Goochland County on Nov. 23.

Anyone age 5 and older can get a vaccine and a flu shot.

Appointments are required. To set up an appointment, visit the Chickahominy Health District’s website.

The vaccine clinic will take place at Reynolds College Goochland Campus from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

