COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Goochland
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A free COVID-19 clinic will be held in Goochland County on Nov. 23.
Anyone age 5 and older can get a vaccine and a flu shot.
Appointments are required. To set up an appointment, visit the Chickahominy Health District’s website.
The vaccine clinic will take place at Reynolds College Goochland Campus from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
